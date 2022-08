KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers.

Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers.

Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise.

Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.

The veteran wide receiver has seven career receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor had also been a contributor on special teams.