Packers Reportedly Fear Devastating Injury Loss

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers had a pretty tough day on Sunday.

Green Bay fell to Detroit, losing for the fifth straight time, as the team dropped to 3-6 on the season.

To make matters worse, the Packers are reportedly fearing a devastating injury loss.

ESPN is reporting that the Packers fear that pass rusher Rashan Gary could be out for the year.

"The #Packers fear pass-rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to Detroit, per @JFowlerESPN . He’s getting an MRI to confirm. Would be a massive loss," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday morning.

That would be a truly crushing loss for the Packers as they move forward this year.

The Packers should have an update on the Gary situation moving forward.