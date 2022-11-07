Packers Reportedly Fear Devastating Injury Loss
The Green Bay Packers had a pretty tough day on Sunday.
Green Bay fell to Detroit, losing for the fifth straight time, as the team dropped to 3-6 on the season.
To make matters worse, the Packers are reportedly fearing a devastating injury loss.
ESPN is reporting that the Packers fear that pass rusher Rashan Gary could be out for the year.
"The #Packers fear pass-rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to Detroit, per @JFowlerESPN . He’s getting an MRI to confirm. Would be a massive loss," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday morning.
That would be a truly crushing loss for the Packers as they move forward this year.
The Packers should have an update on the Gary situation moving forward.