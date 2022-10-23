Packers Reportedly Planning Notable Change On Offense

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers considered shaking up their offensive line before Week 7's game, but David Bakhtiari's status could derail those ideas.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers planned to move Elgton Jenkins from right tackle back to left guard, where he received Pro Bowl recognition in 2020. However, the reconfiguration could depend on whether Bakhtiari plays Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The left tackle is questionable as he deals with the aftermath of a surgically repaired knee that limited him to one game last season.

Yosh Nijman could have started at right tackle, but the Packers may instead need him to replace Bakhtiari on the other side.

Aaron Rodgers has gotten pressured on 25.2 percent of his dropbacks, the highest rate since 2018. He's gotten sacked 15 times in six games after getting sacked 30 times in 16 games last season.

Green Bay's offensive line especially struggled against the New York Jets, who tallied nine quarterback hits and four sacks in last Sunday's 27-10 upset at Lambeau Field.

After recording 13 wins in each of their previous three seasons, the Packers are 3-3 following losses to the Jets and Giants. They've scored just 17.8 points per game.

The offensive line is merely one issue they'll need to improve at FedEx Field today at 1 p.m. ET.