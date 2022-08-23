Packers Running Back Will Miss Season's First 4 Games

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay placed Hill on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He's recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October.

The Packers also waived safety Vernon Scott to get closer to the 80-man roster limit before Tuesday's deadline.

A seventh-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2021, Hill gained 24 yards on 10 carries before suffering the season-ending injury on a kick return in Week 8.

When healthy, Hill could compete for Green Bay's third-string role behind the formidable duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Tyler Goodson, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, has made a compelling case to seize the job out of training camp.

Per Schneidman, Matt LaFleur praised Goodson's burst and hands after gaining 42 rushing yards in Green Bay's second preseason game. But the head coach explained that his decision will extend beyond backfield production.

"A lot of it with our third running back is going to come down to how they do on special teams," LaFleur said. "That is an area where the third back has to be able to contribute. That’s really where the battle lies with all these guys right now."

Hill played most of his snaps on special teams last season and returned 10 kickoffs for 199 yards. That could be the 24-year-old's ticket back onto the team when he's able to return.