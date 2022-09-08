Packers Share Encouraging Injury News Before Week 1 Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers received a promising sign for their offensive line as they prepare to kick off their season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will participate in team drills during Thursday's practice.

Per SB Nation's Jason B. Hirschhorn, LaFleur said they "did a nice job" as limited participants Wednesday. Progressing to team drills could bring the linemen one step closer to playing this Sunday.

Bakhtiari has undergone three knee surgeries since suffering a torn ACL at the end of 2020. He made one limited appearance for the Packers last season, playing 40 snaps in Week 18.

On Monday, the two-time All-Pro tackle responded to a report that he's "on track" to play in Week 1 by cautioning that he's "just taking it one day at a time."

After making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Jenkins played just eight games last year because of knee and pectoral injuries. The 26-year-old is listed as Green Bay's unofficial starting right tackle after filling Bakhtiari's vacated left side in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. would certainly love to have Bakhtiari and Jenkins back in time for Sunday's NFC North road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.