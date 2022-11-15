Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detailed picture of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement.

Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Westbrook caught 66 of 101 targets for the Jacksonville Jaguars in both 2018 and 2019. However, the former fourth-round pick played just two games the following year before suffering a serious leg injury on a kick return.

He returned to catch 10 of 15 targets for 68 yards with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

While Westbrook once showed promise as a wide receiver, the Packers might be more interested in his returning abilities. The former Oklahoma standout has fielded 69 punts for 644 yards and a touchdown over 55 career games.

Yet to play this season, Westbrook could eventually replace Rodgers on Green Bay's active roster. However, the Packers will presumably pick a different punt returner for their Thursday Night Football bout.