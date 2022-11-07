Packers Star Furious With NFL Following Injury News

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have lost key defenders in back to back weeks.

Last week, De'Vondre Campbell went down with an injury. This week, pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered what could be a season-ending injury.

Monday morning, Campbell took to social media, as he's not happy with the NFL.

"This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields. I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant," he tweeted at the league.

Campbell is far from the first NFL player (or coach) to voice his displeasure with the turf fields.

Grass fields would surely be better, but they're harder to maintain, and in bad weather, can present some pretty bad playing surfaces (see: Soldier Field).

The best solution would probably be to have every stadium be a dome with a grass field being brought in. However, that seems unlikely to happen.