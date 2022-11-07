Packers Star Seen In Walking Boot Following Loss

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers added insult to injury on Sunday.

Green Bay fell to Detroit on Sunday afternoon, as the Packers have now lost five straight games.

Following the contest, one of the team's best players, Aaron Jones, was seen in a walking boot.

"Jones left with an ankle injury during the 15-9 loss to the Lions and he was in a walking boot when he spoke to reporters after the game," Pro Football Talk reports.

That's not good.

Jones admitted that he was sore following the loss to the Lions.

“A little sore,” Jones said of his condition. “I was fine. They sent me for X-rays. X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me [out]. It was frustrating because I felt like I could have went, but they were being smart. I definitely respect them, because after I stopped moving around and I sat still for a while, it got kind of sore. I respect them.”

The Packers fell to 3-6 on the season following the Sunday afternoon loss.