Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week

The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard.

Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night.

Lazard said he heard a "snap, crackle and pop" in his left shoulder, but the 26-year-old doesn't think it's a long-term issue.

With Davante Adams gone, Lazard has turned into one of Aaron Rodgers' most trusted targets. He leads the team in receiving yards (340), receiving touchdowns (four), and first downs (21) through seven games.

The Packers were already hurting at wide receiver. Randall Cobb went on the IR with an ankle injury right as Sammy Watkins returned from a four-week absence.

Via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Lazard said Green Bay doesn't need to trade for another wide receiver before Tuesday's deadline. With the team scoring 53 points during an ongoing three-game losing streak, fans may disagree.

Someone must step up for the Packers to have any chance of defeating the high-powered Bills on NBC's Sunday Night Football.