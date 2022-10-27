Packers Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday Afternoon

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are already struggling mightily at wide receiver, but they could enter Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills without their top option.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Allen Lazard remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. He hasn't practiced all week after suffering a shoulder injury during Week 7's loss to the Washington Commanders.

Losing Lazard would be another big blow to the Packers, who placed Randall Cobb on the injured reserve last week.

Lazard leads the team with 340 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Twenty-one of his 26 receptions have gone for a first down; no other healthy Green Bay wideout has more than eight.

Without Lazard, Aaron Rodgers would need big performances from rookie Romeo Doubs and veteran Sammy Watkins, who caught two of four targets in his return from a hamstring injury last weekend.

Even at full strength, the Packers would be climbing a steep uphill battle in Week 8. They're double-digit underdogs to snap a three-game losing streak in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.