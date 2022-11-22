Packers Worked Out A Familiar Wide Receiver On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After failing to acquire a significant wide receiver, the Green Bay Packers brought an old face back to the facility.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, former Packers wideout Geronimo Allison worked out with the team Tuesday.

Allison spent his first four seasons in Green Bay, where he hauled in 89 of 146 targets for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 46 games. The undrafted free agent collected a career-high 34 receptions in 2019, his final year with the Green Bay Packers.

It's also the last time he's tallied an NFL catch. After not playing at all in 2020, Allison saw limited work in three games with the Detroit Lions last season. He only got targeted twice.

Although Randall Cobb returned from an ankle injury in Week 11, the Packers can still use help at wide receiver. However, organizational depth won't be enough to save an underperforming passing offense.

Aaron Rodgers has his worst quarterback rating (93.2) since 2015, Allison's senior year at Illinois. The 4-7 Packers already have as many losses as their last two seasons combined and trail the Minnesota Vikings by 4.5 games in the NFC North.

With rookie Romeo Doubs still sidelined, Green Bay may add another receiver before Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.