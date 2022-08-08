Pacman Jones Back At Bengals Camp: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 01: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts to a play in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller /Getty Images)

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Pacman Jones is back with the team on Sunday afternoon.

Jones is one of multiple ex-Bengals stars who is back with the team on Sunday, as Chad Johnson was also in attendance at practice.

The former Bengals cornerback had a special guest with him on Sunday, too.

Adam “Pacman” Jones is here at #Bengals training camp with Chris Henry Jr., his adopted son, who says he already has an offer from Ohio State to play football," Kelsey Conway tweeted.

That's pretty special.

"I am my brother’s keeper Example," one fan wrote.

"Nice makes me happy makes me smile," another fan added.

"People can't hate Pacman after knowing about this amazing story," another fan added.

"Warms my heart," one fan added.

Well done, Pacman.