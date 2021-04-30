Paige Spiranac Reacts To Roger Goodell Getting Booed

Fans booing Roger Goodell each time he takes the stage at the NFL Draft is an annual tradition at this point. Paige Spiranac couldn’t help but join in on the fun Thursday night.

Plenty of fans were in attendance for Thursday night’s first round in Cleveland. It was a lively crowd from the moment the event began, but especially once Goodell took to the stage.

Per usual, Goodell sparked a loud ovation of boos from fans in attendance. In the midst of the crowd’s reaction, Goodell tried to make a few jokes and connect with the crowd. Let’s just say it was an awkward few minutes. Even Paige Spiranac thought it was an uncomfortable series of events.

The popular social-media celebrity couldn’t help but poke some fun at Goodell’s awkward stage presence at the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night. Take a look.

Goodell when he gets booed pic.twitter.com/KwUVfUqqMC — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 30, 2021

She’s right. Roger Goodell still doesn’t know how to engage with football fans. He’s just so awkward on the stage.

Unfortunately, Goodell will take to the stage plenty of times this evening. The 2021 NFL Draft is already underway, and the NFL commissioner will announce most of the first-round picks. At least this year he’s doing so from the stage, where fans can boo him.

Last year, Goodell announced the picks from his home. Most of the time, he didn’t even stand up while doing so, instead lounging in a recliner chair. It was an unforgettable sight.

Paige Spiranac, like the rest of us, enjoys when fans boo Goodell. He sort of deserves it.