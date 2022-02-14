Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show tonight featured just about every major star in music. Headliners Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar stole the show.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent made a surprise appearance. Meanwhile, Anderson Paak was on the stage playing drums and was never even introduced.

It was a great show and fans loved seeing the star power in action. However, if fans didn’t like the show, well, former professional golfer and social media superstar Paige Spiranac has a message for you.

“The same people who hate this years half time show also think the waste management tournament is bad for golf. And those people are wrong,” Spiranac said on Sunday night.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open took place this weekend as well. It’s one of the most electric atmospheres in all of sports – not just golf.

Earlier this weekend, a hole-in-one on No. 16 at the Phoenix Open caused the crowd to toss hundreds of beer cans onto the course.