Paige Spiranac Reacts To Tom Brady Retirement News

On Saturday afternoon, the NFL world learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally made a decision on his football future.

After 22 years in the NFL, the most-decorated player in the league history is walking away from the game. Following seven Super Bowl titles – with two franchises, Brady reportedly decided to retire, according to a report from ESPN.

“Sources said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said.”

It didn’t take long for reactions to start pouring in from all over the sporting world. Not long after the reports broke, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac weighed in as well.

She thinks Brady will eventually take over the golf world in the near future.

“With all this free time, I think Tom Brady is going to start grinding on his golf game. Calling it now. He will win a senior tour major before Notre Dame wins a playoff game,” Spiranac said.

Brady has already competed in a few golfing events in the past.

Given Brady’s past comments, though, he’ll likely take some time to spend with family before hitting the links – at least professionally.