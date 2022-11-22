Paige Spiranac Responds To Fans Suggesting She Date Tom Brady

Since his divorce, fans have suggested Tom Brady date dozens of different women, including golf social media influencer Paige Spiranac.

Over the weekend, a fan tagged Spiranac in a tweet recommending her for the newly single Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"If I were Tom Brady, I'd call @PaigeSpiranac," he said. "29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple.

In the comments, another man said he walked 18 holes in a pro-am event with Spiranac and she was "super nice." Dave Smith, the original poster, confirmed that he has a friend who also played with Spiranac once who raved about her personality.

Spiranac acknowledged the compliments, and while she didn't say anything about dating Tom Brady, thanked the men for their kind words.

"You guys are so sweet, thank you!" she wrote. "It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better."

Who says Twitter has no good left in it?