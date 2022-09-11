Paige Spiranac's Comment On NFL Kickers Is Going Viral

It hasn't been the best day for NFL kickers.

While there has been a couple of good moments - shoutout Cade York - there's been a lot of unfortunate misses.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac weighed in on the performance in pretty great fashion.

"The kickers look like Ernie Els trying to make a putt at Augusta," she tweeted.

There is actually a lot of similarity between kickers and golfers. The mental aspect of the game is crucial.

Spiranac's comment has unsurprisingly gone viral.