Panthers Announce Decision On Quarterback Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are once again changing their mind at the quarterback position.

Baker Mayfield started the season at quarterback, only to get benched for backup P.J. Walker, who played well for a couple of weeks while the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was injured.

Now, the Panthers are going back to the former Oklahoma Sooners star.

Mayfield will start in Week 11.

"Steve Wilks announces that PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which means Baker Mayfield is back in as the starting QB. Sam Darnold will back him up," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning.

The Panthers have been among the most disappointing teams in the league, at least early on, but they've been playing better since firing head coach Matt Rhule.

Mayfield will now get a chance to step back into the starting position.

Carolina is set to take on the Ravens on Sunday.