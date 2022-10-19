Panthers Announce Decision On Week 7 Starting Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers won't bring back either of their injured quarterbacks for Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During Wednesday's press conference, head coach Steve Wilks said PJ Walker will start.

Last week, Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for just 60 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He only completed one pass ahead of the line of scrimmage, and that was one yard forward.

Baker Mayfield missed the Week 6 game with an ankle injury. Wilks told reporters that it's "tough to say" when the former No. 1 pick will return, but he's itching to get back on the field.

Before his injury, Mayfield had only completed 54.9 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. His 15.5 QBR is easily the lowest rate of any qualified quarterback, which helps explains why Wilks wouldn't commit to a healthy Mayfield taking the job back.

The Panthers designated Sam Darnold to return from the IR on Wednesday. They have 21 days to activate the 25-year-old, who injured his ankle in their final preseason game.

Walker draws a tough assignment against the NFL's seventh-ranked passing defense on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.