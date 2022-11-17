Panthers Could Be Making Another Quarterback Change

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will turn back to Baker Mayfield for his first start since Week 5.

PJ Walker started the last five games after Mayfield injured his ankle. However, a recovered Mayfield will replace Walker, who suffered a high ankle sprain.

That might not signal an end to a quarterback controversy in Carolina. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, via team reporter Darin Gantt, interim head coach Steve Wilks said he'd like to give Sam Darnold a chance to play.

"I think it's just trying to pick and choose the flow of the game," Wilks said. "Something that I mentioned to those guys the other day with Baker, if it happens, just giving him warning that I'm not pulling you. I just want to be able to get Sam some opportunities. Because the first time that he goes in there (potentially to start), I don't want it to be the first time. I want to be able to get him acclimated a little bit to the speed of the game."

Darnold posted a 71.9 quarterback rating and 59.9 completion percentage in 12 games last season. He's yet to play this year after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason.

Although the Panthers activated him last week, Darnold wasn't in uniform for Thursday night's win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, the 25-year-old should dress as Mayfield's backup this Sunday

"I feel really good right now," Darnold said. "Obviously still have to do the right things to make sure it stays healthy, but feel really good right now."

Entering the NFL with ample promise, Darnold has 54 passing touchdowns to 52 interceptions and 29 fumbles in 50 career games. A disappointing season motivated the Panthers to acquire Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns, but the fellow 2018 first-round pick has also struggled upon joining Carolina.

It behooves the 3-7 Panthers to see if any of their quarterbacks should factor into plans beyond 2022. However, they also can't raise the white flag in a weak NFC South. They're two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who got crushed in Charlotte in Week 7.

Mayfield will start Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but Darnold could make his season debut this weekend.