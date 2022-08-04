Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday.

Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster.

The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp.

Fletcher spent his entire rookie season on the injured reserve after suffering a hip injury in training camp. He previously played three games over his collegiate career at Alabama.

Veteran J.J. Jansen figures to maintain Carolina's long-snapping duties this season. Having played every Panthers game over the last 13 seasons, Jansen is 12 games away from tying kicker John Kasay's franchise record with 221 games played.

Given Jansen's remarkable longevity and durability, Fletcher was unlikely to earn a role with the team this season. The No. 222 draft pick will look for an organization without a mainstay blocking his path.