Panthers Have Announced Decision On Starting Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Panthers have announced a decision on the starting quarterback position.

Following Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, many were calling for a change at the quarterback position. However, Baker Mayfield will remain the starter.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule announced on Monday that Mayfield will remain the team's starter.

"Matt Rhule tells reporters that Baker Mayfield will remain their starter…. adds that Sam Darnold still isn’t healthy," Kimberley Marin tweeted.

The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals.

Carolina is set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.