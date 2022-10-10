Panthers Have Made Decision On Team's Interim Head Coach

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Matt Rhule era is officially over in Carolina.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rhule has been fired and defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will be elevated to head coach for the time being.

Rhule's tenure ends after a 1-4 start and 11-27 record in 38 NFL games. The Panthers have been largely non-competitive this season and there didn't appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel in Charlotte.

Now Wilks takes over, who last coached the 3-13 Cardinals in 2018 before Arizona chose to go in a different direction.

Since that time, Wilks has been the defensive coordinator of the Browns and Missouri Tigers before returning to the NFL on Rhule's staff.

The 53-year-old Charlotte native certainly has his work cut out for him, as the team's offense has only broken 20 points twice with Baker Mayfield behind center.