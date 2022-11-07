Panthers Have Made Official Decision On Sam Darnold

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 02: Sam Darnold #14 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers look on during training camp at Wofford College on August 02, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers quarterback situation is about to get even more interesting.

On Sunday, the Panthers benched starting quarterback PJ Walker for Baker Mayfield. Carolina was trailing Cincinnati, 35-0, at halftime.

Following the game, interim coach Steve Wilks said he was undecided on who would be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Now, the team has officially decided to activate third-string quarterback Sam Darnold.

"Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Panthers have been among the worst teams in the NFL so far this season, so who they start at quarterback likely doesn't matter very much.

Still, it'll be interesting to see if the team decides to give Darnold another shot.