Panthers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 02: Sam Darnold #14 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers look on during training camp at Wofford College on August 02, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made up their mind on who will start at quarterback Week 1.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been competing for the starting job in Matt Rhule's offense.

Unsurprisingly, Mayfield has reportedly won the battle.

"Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers starting QB for Week 1, per sources. He’s been competing with Sam Darnold but should be declared the starter when the team is ready to make the announcement," Jeff Howe reports.

This isn't too big of a surprise.

While Darnold was the incumbent, Mayfield had been viewed by most as the frontrunner.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback will get to start against his old team Week 1.