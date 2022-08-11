Panthers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly signed reserve tight end Nate Becker on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Becker will provide depth for the Panthers following a rib injury suffered by backup TE Ian Thomas during training camp practice earlier this week.

Becker signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but was cut before the start of the season. The former Miami (OH) standout then spent the next two seasons on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

Becker now joins Stephen Sullivan and Colin Thompson on the tight end depth chart behind second-year starter Tommy Tremble. Thomas was carted off the field on Tuesday and could reportedly be out for the next 1-2 weeks.

The Panthers will kickoff their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.