Panthers Linked To Drew Brees: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints sits on the bench during the NFC divisional round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Is Drew Brees seriously considering an NFL comeback?

The legendary quarterback addressed his future on Sunday night, taking to social media to react to a report from the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. According to the report, Brees is done at NBC.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he tweeted.

You may play football again? Well that's pretty interesting...

If Brees does come back, which teams make sense? There's one team getting mentioned the most: Carolina.

“Even if they [Saints] wanted Brees to return, and I have no indication they would, would they want to mortgage the future again to get him back?” Peter King writes.

“As for other teams, the Seahawks might fit despite their talking-up of Drew Lock, and the Panthers could be just desperate enough to make a run at Brees. But we’re getting way ahead of ourselves. Would any team want a 43-year-old Brees, who’d have to rehab after left shoulder surgery? And was Brees just throwing out a misdirection play with his tweets?”

Last week, reports surfaced, indicating the Panthers had interest in former Saints head coach Sean Payton. Now, Drew Brees is saying he might play again.

It's not difficult to connect those dots...

It's still just speculation, but the Brees to Carolina talk is sure to heat up in the coming days.