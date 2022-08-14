Panthers Released 5 Players Following Preseason Opener

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers trimmed down their roster the morning after their first preseason game.

NFL teams must reduce their 90-player rosters to 85 by Tuesday. Carolina cut down to the new limit by waiving five players Sunday.

The Panthers released cornerback Chris Westry, running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, and offensive lineman Wyatt Miller.

Westry recorded 17 tackles and three passes defended in six games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. The 25-year-old defensive back got bulldozed by Terry McLaurin in Saturday's preseason game.

Bradwell, who scored 11 of his 17 touchdowns in his 2018 junior year at Tulane, has yet to tally an NFL touch. He spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Becker had just signed with the Panthers earlier this week. He played his only NFL game for the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 of the 2020 campaign.

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Martin played 10 games for the Green Bay Packers as a rookie. He started one of six games for Carolina last year but saw most of his playing time on special teams.

Miller, an undrafted free agent out of UCF, signed with the Panthers three months ago.

In addition to Tuesday's deadline, teams must cut five more players by Aug. 23. They'll then reduce their final rosters to 53 players by Aug. 30.