Panthers Star's Postgame Comment On Tom Brady Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 21: Brian Burns (53) defensive end of Carolina during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Carolina Panthers on November 21, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Panthers had their way with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina shocked Tampa Bay, winning the first game of the post-Christian McCaffrey era on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Panthers star Brian Burns had a pretty great comment on his sack of the legendary quarterback.

“The goat got caught in the web," Burns told reporters.

It's been a frustrating season overall for Brady and the Buccaneers, who fell to 3-4 on the season with Sunday's shocking loss to their divisional rivals.

There's a long way to go in the regular season, but Brady and the Bucs are going to have to make serious strides to get to contender status.