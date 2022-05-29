Patrick, Brittany Mahomes Announce Big News: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expanding their family.

The parents of one will soon be parents of two. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced on Sunday night that they are expecting their second child.

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world last year.

"Round 2!" Patrick wrote.

NFL fans are excited for them.

"I don't think there is a cuter couple," one fan tweeted.

"My quarterback growing up before our very eyes. Congratulations!" another fan added.

"Exciting news for the Mahomes family!" one fan added.

Congrats to Patrick, Brittany and the Mahomes family!