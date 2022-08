Patrick Mahomes Appeared To Suffer Injury On Monday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer an injury at practice on Monday morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared to tweak his ankle during a drill at training camp.

"In the team period, Patrick Mahomes hobbled off the field & is now being looked by a trainer. He might’ve tweaked his left ankle," Nate Taylor reports.

Mahomes dealt with some lower-leg injuries late in the 2021 season.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious.