How is everyone feeling about that insane Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans first half? Have you caught your breath yet?

We haven’t.

The Chiefs are leading the Texans at halftime, 28-24, scoring four unanswered touchdowns heading into the break. Houston marched out to a 24-0 lead over the AFC’s No. 2 seed before Patrick Mahomes took over.

First halves don’t get much crazier than that one.

And if you’re feeling overwhelmed by it, just imagine how those close to the Chiefs and Texans players have to be feeling. Take, for example, this Instagram Story post by Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews:

Yeah, that about sums it up.

So does this first half quote from Tony Romo: “You just don’t see this. This is not basketball.”

That it is not.

Hopefully we’re in store for some more craziness in the second half. The third quarter between the Chiefs and the Texans is about to start. The game is on CBS.