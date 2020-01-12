The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Is Ready For Chiefs-Texans

Patrick Mahomes gets ready to warm up before the game against Los Angeles.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans are less than an hour away from kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium. A trip to the AFC Championship Game is on the line.

Patrick Mahomes appears to be ready for this afternoon’s contest. The Chiefs’ star quarterback arrived early at Arrowhead Stadium.

The MVP QB was looking good, too.

Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, said on Instagram that she did the styling:

He’s certainly looking good before kickoff. We’ll see if he can look as good on the field.

Houston and Kansas City are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.