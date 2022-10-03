Patrick Mahomes Had 2-Word Response To Tom Brady's Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady had a pretty cool postgame message for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night.

Mahomes' response to the legendary quarterback probably made him feel pretty old, though.

Following the Chiefs' win over the Bucs in Tampa Bay, Brady had some major praise for Mahomes on the field. Video of Brady and Mahomes' postgame handshake has gone viral.

"You look great, keep it up," Brady told Mahomes.

That's a pretty cool message from Brady to Mahomes, especially in that circumstance, following a tough loss for the Buccaneers.

Mahomes' response was pretty funny, even if he didn't mean it to be.

"Yes sir," Mahomes told Brady.

Hey, there is close to a 20-year age difference between the Bucs quarterback and the Chiefs quarterback.

Brady probably isn't used to getting called "sir" on the field very much, though.