Patrick Mahomes’ Tweet About Hard Rock Stadium Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes has played two games at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in the last calendar year.

The first game – the Super Bowl – was a memorable one. The Kansas City Chiefs trailed the San Francisco 49ers early in that one before rallying for a late win. Mahomes led his team to a championship and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Today, Mahomes returned to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins.

Once again, Mahomes and Co. trailed early. Mahomes threw two early interceptions and the Chiefs fell behind by 10 points. Like the Super Bowl, though, the Chiefs had a big rally in them.

Kansas City scored 28 unanswered points and ended up winning the game, 33-27. Following the contest, Mahomes took to Twitter to discuss his return to Miami.

“I have a love/hate relationship with Hard Rock stadium!” he tweeted before giving props to his teammates.

“Appreciate my dogs having my back today! Good team win!”

The Chiefs won the AFC West Division with today’s win, improving to 12-1 on the season. Kansas City is now the No. 1 seed in the conference and will hold onto that spot (for a week, at least) if the Steelers lose to the Bills tonight.