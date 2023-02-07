Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Losing Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles to throw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to capture their second Super Bowl title in 4 seasons on Sunday, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a moment to reflect on a key decision from the offseason.

On Monday, Mahomes admitted that losing Tyreek Hill was a challenge as the Chiefs prepared for the 2022 season. "We lost an all-time great receiver..." Mahomes said. "Someone that did a lot of great things for us..."

Mahomes is correct in his assessment of Hill. The speedy receiver has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his 7 NFL seasons, and is also a 4-time All-Pro. He continued his stellar play in Miami this season with 119 receptions and 1,710 receiving yards - each Dolphins single-season records.

Mahomes acknowledged the challenge of losing Hill, but also credited the Chiefs for adapting after his departure.

"We’ve got a lot of great receivers as well," said Mahomes. "Coach Bieniemy and Coach Reid, they went in there and learned what their strengths were, and we maximized that this year. It’s not just the players, it’s the coaches, it’s everybody in that building."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to capture another Super Bowl title on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.