Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Struggles

Things have not been going very well for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs so far this regular season.

Kansas City dropped to 3-4 on the season on Sunday with a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes struggled in the game, throwing an interception and taking a big hit to the helmet area. Thankfully, he cleared concussion protocol, so it doesn’t sound like he’s going to miss any time moving forward.

Still, it’s been a very tough season for Mahomes and Co. so far. It’s been jarring to watch, considering how dominant the Chiefs have been over the past two seasons.

Mahomes had a brutally honest admission following Sunday’s loss.

“It’s been kind of rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years, but whenever you want to build something substantial and you want to build something great, you’re going to go through parts like this,” Mahomes said, per Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “It’s going to take us getting better every single day.”

That’s a pretty good mindset to have.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will return to the field next Monday night, taking on the New York Giants.

If Kansas City can’t find a way to win that one, it will officially be time to panic.