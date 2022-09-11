Patrick Mahomes Injured Wrist: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chiefs are starting the 2022 regular season with some concerning injury news.

Kansas City is already without star kicker Harrison Butker and now, Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a wrist issue.

Mahomes has remained in the game, though he's dealing with some kind of wrist or hand issue. Mahomes' left hand/wrist has been taped up. The Chiefs star used his right hand on a play that typically requires his left hand for a handoff.

Obviously, fans are concerned.

Thankfully, it's not his throwing hand.

"Hope both are ok, especially Patrick...tough start with the injuries," one fan wrote.

"If non throwing hand is broken or wrist sprained, does Mahomes miss time?" one fan wondered.

"Patrick Mahomes injured his left wrist after the first touchdown. He is still playing but it is expected that he will get x-rays on it after the game," another fan added.

Chiefs fans are understandably hoping for the best.

The Kansas City at Arizona game is airing on CBS.