Patrick Mahomes Injured Wrist: NFL World Reacts
The Chiefs are starting the 2022 regular season with some concerning injury news.
Kansas City is already without star kicker Harrison Butker and now, Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a wrist issue.
Mahomes has remained in the game, though he's dealing with some kind of wrist or hand issue. Mahomes' left hand/wrist has been taped up. The Chiefs star used his right hand on a play that typically requires his left hand for a handoff.
Obviously, fans are concerned.
Thankfully, it's not his throwing hand.
"Hope both are ok, especially Patrick...tough start with the injuries," one fan wrote.
"If non throwing hand is broken or wrist sprained, does Mahomes miss time?" one fan wondered.
"Patrick Mahomes injured his left wrist after the first touchdown. He is still playing but it is expected that he will get x-rays on it after the game," another fan added.
Chiefs fans are understandably hoping for the best.
The Kansas City at Arizona game is airing on CBS.