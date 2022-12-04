Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We're getting a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a major AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the matchup, Mahomes made his opinion on Burrow extremely clear.

Mahomes said that he has great respect for Burrow, who's beaten him twice. The Chiefs quarterback desperately wants a win against the former LSU Tigers star.

"He’s one of the only guys I think I haven’t beat," Mahomes said of Burrow.

It's going to be fun to watch Burrow and Mahomes squaring off on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.