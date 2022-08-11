Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Most NFL teams enter the preseason with the primary goal of getting through it without any injuries.

Fans shouldn't expect to see many key starters take the field in exhibition contests this week. However, Patrick Mahomes will play in Saturday afternoon's preseason opener.

According to ESPN's Adam Teicher, head coach Andy Reid said his star quarterback will play one quarter against the Chicago Bears. He might have second thoughts when hearing Mahomes discuss his hopes for the tune-up game.

“I like to get in there and get hit one time,” Mahomes said, per Teicher. “Once you get hit one time and kind of see what it is to get hit again as a quarterback, you’re kind of good to go.”

Reid, and just about everyone else within the organization, probably does not concur. Mahomes' offensive line will also work to ensure he doesn't get his wish.

Mahomes played in all three preseason games last year, and he may do so again this month. This time he'll look to build an early rapport with a new-look receiving group featuring JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore.

Of course, Kansas City is more concerned about keeping Mahomes healthy before commencing the season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.