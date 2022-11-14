Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

Getty Images.

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game.

The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.

During the game, Randi Mahomes, the mother of the Chiefs star quarterback, took to social media.

Randi Mahomes was praying for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#9🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," the mother of the superstar quarterback tweeted.

The Chiefs took down the Jaguars on Sunday, but lost some key players to injuries in the process.

Hopefully, Smith-Schuster will be able to return to game action pretty soon.