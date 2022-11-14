Skip to main content
37
New Articles

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game.

The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.

During the game, Randi Mahomes, the mother of the Chiefs star quarterback, took to social media.

Randi Mahomes was praying for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#9🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," the mother of the superstar quarterback tweeted.

The Chiefs took down the Jaguars on Sunday, but lost some key players to injuries in the process.

Hopefully, Smith-Schuster will be able to return to game action pretty soon.