Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game.
The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
During the game, Randi Mahomes, the mother of the Chiefs star quarterback, took to social media.
Randi Mahomes was praying for JuJu Smith-Schuster.
"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#9🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," the mother of the superstar quarterback tweeted.
The Chiefs took down the Jaguars on Sunday, but lost some key players to injuries in the process.
Hopefully, Smith-Schuster will be able to return to game action pretty soon.