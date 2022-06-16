Patrick Mahomes Responds To Tyreek Hill's Surprising Comments

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill caused a stir when claiming new Miami Dolphins teammate Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes.

"Obviously, like I'm gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said on his new It Needed To Be Said podcast.

On Thursday, Mahomes admitted that he was caught off guard by his former teammate's comments.

"I’m surprised a little because we love Tyreek here," Mahomes told reporters, per Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4 News.

Mahomes and Hill formed one of the NFL's most lethal quarterback-receiver pairings for four seasons. They each made the Pro Bowl all four years, but they were always preoccupied around that time of the year. Kansas City has reached the AFC Championship Game in every season since anointing Mahomes the starter.

In Hill's defense, Tua completed a higher percentage (67.8) of his passes than Mahomes (66.3) last season. However, Mahomes threw 270 more times with far more success.

Hill also reaped the rewards of Mahomes' arm. Per Pro Football Reference, his receptions traveled 795 yards in the air before being caught.

Mahomes avoided pushing back, but he said he hoped Hill's podcast unveiling went well.