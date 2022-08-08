Patrick Mahomes Reveals 1 Notable Regret From Last Season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes doesn't have too many regrets from his NFL career.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has already won a Super Bowl and a league MVP. But he has one regret from last season.

Mahomes admitted to Kevin Clark of The Ringer that he regrets playing "not to lose" in the latter half of the AFC Championship Game.

“The second half of that game: I don’t want to say we relaxed, but I mean when you lead like you did, you want to make sure you win the game, but you don’t want to play like you’re playing not to lose,” Mahomes said. “And I feel like that’s what we did. As a team, we were playing not to lose, we were playing just to get to the Super Bowl. If you look, they didn’t do much different from the first half to the second half. We just didn’t execute at a high enough level. They were playing the same coverages and we weren’t executing. Then momentum gets in the other team’s favor and when you’re playing a good football team, bad stuff happens.”

The Chiefs fell to the Bengals at home, as Joe Burrow and Co. were off to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Co. will look to bounce back this fall.