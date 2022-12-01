Patrick Mahomes Reveals Who Came Up With His Son's Nickname

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes welcomed the birth of his first son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, on Monday.

Back with the Kansas City Chiefs two days later, the star quarterback explained the origin of his baby's nickname.

Mahomes said he knew since childhood that he'd want to name a son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While he initially thought they would call him "Trey," a family member offered another suggestion that aligned with Sterling, his daughter's name.

"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'" Mahomes told reporters, via TMZ. "So, we went with that. It works out well."

Mahomes added that his son "can have his own thing now" as Bronze while still carrying the family across another generation. He also likes the link Bronze and Sterling brings to the siblings.

The quarterback can probably relate to the pressure of sharing a name with a famous parent. His father, Patrick Lavon Mahomes, was an MLB pitcher long before his son ascended to NFL stardom.

Jackson Mahomes appeared to come through with a popular choice, but Patrick and Brittany can now blame him if Bronze grows up to dislike the nickname,