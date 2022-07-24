Patrick Mahomes Weighs In On Contracts: NFL World Reacts

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs cheers during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes has made his opinion on Kyler Murray's monster contract extension extremely clear.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback could not care less.

Mahomes, while happy for Murray, isn't bothered by other quarterbacks making as much or more than he does.

"When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be pretty set for life, regardless of what the market kind of happens,” Mahomes said. “But you just keep playing. Money is one thing, but when you get those Super Bowl rings, at the end of your career, I think that’s going to be what you look back upon. I think I’ve made enough money from the football field and obviously off of it as well, that it won’t matter at the end of the day.”

Well said, Patrick.

NFL fans appreciate the honesty.

"This might be what separates Mahomes from all the other guys in the future," one fan wrote.

"This is awesome shows it’s not who has the highest he knows he’s set and he’s all focused on the game," another fan added.

"I hate his contract. No way he nor Josh Allen should’ve signed those long deals. They should’ve done 4/5 year deals. Mahomes could get 55 million a year if he were on the market," one fan added.

Regardless, Mahomes is clearly happy in Kansas City.

The Chiefs will be tough to beat in 2022.