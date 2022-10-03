Patrick Mahomes' Wife Goes Viral Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes put on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made several dazzling plays and elite throws on way to a dominant win over the NFC South franchise on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
During the game, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, put on a show on social media.
Brittany Mahomes went viral during the contest on Twitter.
Many NFL fans took to social media to weigh in on Brittany Mahomes' tweets during the game.
She was consistently going viral on social media during the Sunday night contest.
"o one is allowed to talk any S right here. She’s right,' one fan wrote.
"I'm kinda mad my wife/gf....doesnt tweet like this about me....." another fan admitted.
"BALLER dont describe him. HES NOT FROM EARTH," another fan added.
"WhT you feeding him," another fan wondered.
The Chiefs improved to 3-1 on the season with Sunday night's win over the Bucs.