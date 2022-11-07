Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night's Win
The Chiefs finally beat the Titans on Sunday night.
Kansas City, which trailed Tennessee for much of the contest, was able to knock off the AFC rival in overtime to clinch a big-time victory in Week 9.
The Chiefs topped the Titans, 20-17, in overtime to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Following the game, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, had a one-word reaction to the victory.
"Whew," she tweeted.
It was a hard-fought game for most of the contest on Sunday evening.
Mrs. Mahomes wasn't too happy with some of the officiating, though.
"When they pull the face mask, it’s a flag, since y’all wanna throw flags all night," she tweeted.
We could be in store for a rematch between the Chiefs and the Titans come playoff time.
Another Kansas City vs. Tennessee playoff showdown could be pretty fun.