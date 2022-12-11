Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos.

Watch for yourself.

That's just incredible.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the play.

"Oh NO HE DIDNT," she wrote on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs are currently leading the Broncos, 13-0, early in the first half.

The game is on CBS.