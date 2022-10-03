Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 2-Word Reaction To Insane Touchdown
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had arguably the early touchdown of the season on Sunday night.
Mahomes evaded a Buccaneers defender multiple times before spinning away, stopping just short of the line of scrimmage and tossing the ball to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the end zone for a score.
It was magical.
Touchdowns don't get much cooler than that.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs star quarterback, took to social media to react.
She had a two word reaction.
"MF BALLER," she tweeted on Sunday evening.
Hey, that's a pretty fair description of what happened, right?
The Chiefs are leading the Buccaneers, 21-10, in the first half of Sunday night's game.
It's airing on NBC.