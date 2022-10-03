Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 2-Word Reaction To Insane Touchdown

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had arguably the early touchdown of the season on Sunday night.

Mahomes evaded a Buccaneers defender multiple times before spinning away, stopping just short of the line of scrimmage and tossing the ball to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the end zone for a score.

It was magical.

Touchdowns don't get much cooler than that.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs star quarterback, took to social media to react.

She had a two word reaction.

"MF BALLER," she tweeted on Sunday evening.

Hey, that's a pretty fair description of what happened, right?

The Chiefs are leading the Buccaneers, 21-10, in the first half of Sunday night's game.

It's airing on NBC.