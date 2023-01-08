Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 4-Word Message Before Playoffs

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes will look to lead another lengthy playoff run.

The star quarterback guided the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in four straight seasons since taking over as the starter. They're back in the postseason after earning their seventh consecutive AFC West title.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is excited despite her husband needing to work a while longer.

"Playoffs, let’s get it," she posted on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes concluded another MVP-caliber campaign with an NFL-high 5,250 passing yards. The 27-year-old accounted for 45 touchdowns with a 105.2 quarterback rating.

Kansas City clinched the No. 1 seed following Saturday's 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That secures a first-round bye for Mahomes and Co. next week.

However, the AFC bracket may not run through Arrowhead. An AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills would take place at a neutral location because of Monday night's canceled game.

Mahomes will look to make his third Super Bowl appearance before going home to his family.